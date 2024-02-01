CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 564,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 38,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,300. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 218.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.