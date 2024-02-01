CEEK VR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and $1.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04811613 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,530,231.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

