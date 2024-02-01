CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.59 million and $1.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016288 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,983.30 or 1.00019075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011149 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00178922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04811613 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,530,231.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

