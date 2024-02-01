Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.13. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 11,867 shares.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.
Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.