Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.13. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 11,867 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

