Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cencora has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years. Cencora has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of COR stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.95. 2,071,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $237.03.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

