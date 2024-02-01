Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CJPRY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.48.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
