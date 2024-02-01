Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CJPRY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

