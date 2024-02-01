Central Pacific Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 270,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Central Pacific Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.