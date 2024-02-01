Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CMCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

