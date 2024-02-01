China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$5.83. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.