Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,272 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $57,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.68.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

CB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.38. The stock had a trading volume of 844,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $248.55.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

