City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHCO. Stephens boosted their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.66. 47,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. City has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Analysts forecast that City will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,522 shares of company stock worth $351,730. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of City by 66.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of City by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

