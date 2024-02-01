Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

