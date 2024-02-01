CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-3.35 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 4,020,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,897. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

