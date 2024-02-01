Compound Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $428.27 million and $39.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $53.07 or 0.00124910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008239 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,858 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

