Concordium (CCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $532,496.11

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $50.02 million and approximately $532,496.11 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,837,218,020 coins and its circulating supply is 9,125,238,872 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

