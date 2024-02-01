Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $768.55 million and $40.35 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,120.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00157325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00549938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00384434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00162829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,966,610,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,110,417 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,966,356,531.71 with 3,653,856,519.52 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21028595 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $73,836,172.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

