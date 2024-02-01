Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 11,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,395,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,532,279 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core & Main by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,729,000 after buying an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 817,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

