Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 304,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,252. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.