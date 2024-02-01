Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.