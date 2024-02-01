Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 7.5 %

CACC stock traded up $40.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $581.39. The company had a trading volume of 205,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $379.77 and a 52-week high of $616.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

