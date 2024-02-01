Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $5.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00078964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00027925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

