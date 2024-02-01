CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CFO E Allen Nicholson Purchases 2,000 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) CFO E Allen Nicholson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 1,644,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.