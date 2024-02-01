Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.48. 1,386,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $248.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

