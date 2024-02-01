Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.25-26.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $19.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $772.85. 522,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,816. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $778.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $701.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.05 by $4.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $747.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

