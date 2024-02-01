Decred (DCR) Price Hits $15.81 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.81 or 0.00036779 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $250.12 million and $1.93 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00124002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,824,574 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

