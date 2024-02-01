DEI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331.70 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $140.40 million and approximately $331.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00156809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009248 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

