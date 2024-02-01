DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
DFS Furniture stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.60 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.74. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 95.90 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of £268.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.
About DFS Furniture
