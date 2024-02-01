DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS Furniture stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.60 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.74. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 95.90 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of £268.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

About DFS Furniture

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.