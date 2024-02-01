Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $2.02 on Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00004694 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02441926 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

