Dora Factory (new) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.47 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $91.47 million and approximately $334,214.82 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.1738012 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $358,254.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

