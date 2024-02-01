Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 7.6% in January

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dover Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DOV traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

