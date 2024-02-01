DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 159,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,835. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

