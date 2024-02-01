DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 217,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 55.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 123.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

