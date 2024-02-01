Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Eagle Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

