EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,058. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

