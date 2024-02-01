EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $129.42. 1,317,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

