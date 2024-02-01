EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 32,400 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 249,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 98,999 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,944,000 after buying an additional 239,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $116.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

