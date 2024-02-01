EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 550 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

