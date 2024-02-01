EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

IBM traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.90. 2,699,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,591. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.47. The company has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

