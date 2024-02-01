EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $147.73. 5,505,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,189,230. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

