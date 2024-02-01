EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.