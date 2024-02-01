EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of BBSI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.66. 18,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,549. The company has a market cap of $752.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $119.39.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

