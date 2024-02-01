Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.