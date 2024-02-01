Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 647,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,518 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

