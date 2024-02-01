Efinity Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.07 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $1,607.26 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,938,521 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

