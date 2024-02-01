Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,846,000 after purchasing an additional 815,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

