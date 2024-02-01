Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.3 %

ESBA stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 3,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

