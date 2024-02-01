Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,553. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Enel Chile by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

