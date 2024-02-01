EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.60. 300,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,768. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.