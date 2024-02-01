Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $17.49. Escalade shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 8,252 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Escalade Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $80,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $635,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

