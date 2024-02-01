Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $24.51 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $278.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $24.51 or 0.00056912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00157051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00549656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00387094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00162572 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,338,809 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

