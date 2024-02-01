Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,708,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

